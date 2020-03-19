The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here’s what’s happening today in relation to the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

2. #DAIL RETURNS: A limited number of TDs are attending Leinster House this afternoon in order to pass emergency Covid-19 legislation.

3. #PREMIER LEAGUE: All English football has been suspended until 30 April following a joint statement from the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), the Football Association (FA) and the women’s professional game.

4. #RUTH MORRISSEY: The CervicalCheck campaigner won her case against the HSE and two laboratories that examined her cervical smear tests.

5. #PAY DELAYED: Thousands of public sector workers did not receive their wages into their bank accounts today.