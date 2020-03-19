Government to pass emergency laws, locations of Irish cases revealed: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE DÁIL IS set to meet again today to pass emergency legislation to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

A limited number of TDs will attend a sitting of the Dáil from 2pm to debate measures which will remove waiting time for social welfare allowances, as well as outlining powers that would allow those suspected of being infected with the illness to be detained.

It follows last night’s announcement of a further 74 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, another daily record, which brought to 366 the total number of cases here.

Ten new cases were also announced in the North, bringing the total number there to 62.

Elsewhere, China has reported no new domestic cases if the illness for the first time.

The country’s health ministry said today that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

48 TDs will attend a sitting of the Dáil to pass emergency laws to help fight the spread of the coronavirus and impact of job losses.

All government departments are set to meet from 9am to share information.

Health officials have for the first time revealed a breakdown of where Covid-19 has struck in Ireland so far, and details about the age and gender of those affected.

The HSE has said it has seen 30,000 people apply to work for the health service in the two days since a recruitment drive was launched.

It is understood that supports for renters will not come in the form of access to the Housing Assistance Payment scheme, but from another form of rent assistance.

Pregnant women who contract Covid-19 have been asked not to attend the National Maternity Hospital unless they are in need of urgent medical or obstetric care.

RTÉ reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs has urged all Irish tourists in Spain to travel home by this Saturday.

Grabbing a coffee in @rtenews this morning. The cup is not reflective of my mood. How could it be when so many people want to help Ireland and play their part #coronavirus #Covid19. Challenging times but we’ll get through it together pic.twitter.com/RTbJc4n2Nt — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 19, 2020 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

In international coronavirus news: