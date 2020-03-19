This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

School closures may be extended into April or May, Taoiseach tells Fine Gael TDs

Leo Varadkar also spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 8:52 PM
58 minutes ago 28,997 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052049
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has told a meeting of Fine Gael TDs that the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 outbreak may be extended into April or May.

The Taoiseach also spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening, and the pair agreed on the need to keep in contact and align their actions – in so far as possible – on the crisis.

Today marks a week since Varadkar told the nation that schools had been ordered to close until 29 March as the State ramped up steps to try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

However, with the number of cases expected to reach as high as 15,000 by the end of the month, it had been indicated that the measures brought in – which also include colleges and other public institutions – could be extended at some stage.

Public health authorities have said that social distancing is vital to preventing the spread of the virus and, following the closure of all pubs at the weekend, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he is pleased with how the public were following the advice given.

Varadkar told a conference call of the party’s 35 TDs this evening that the number of cases of Covid-19 will rise further in the coming days. 

He told them all of the government was pulling together to fight the virus, with the benefits of these social distancing measures unlikely to be seen for five to ten days.

In his call with Johnson, the Taoiseach welcomed the decision to close schools and the pair also discussed the importance of close cooperation on the operation of the Common Travel Area.

Related Reads

19.03.20 Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy self-isolating after returning from visiting family abroad
19.03.20 Third death from Covid-19 in Ireland confirmed, with 191 new cases, bringing total to 557
19.03.20 Government examining how to continue with meals for vulnerable children during school closure

This evening, the government passed emergency legislation aimed at taking action at halting the spread of the virus and received cross party support.

A temporary rent freeze has also been indicated, with over over 50,000 applications for the the Covid-19 unemployment benefit so far.

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie