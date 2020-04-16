The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Concerns about a “national catastrophe” happening in Ireland’s nursing homes have been raised by TDs in the Dáil today.

2. #PORTLAOISE: Eight patients with Covid-19 in a single residential care centre in Laois died over the Easter weekend. The HSE has said the 17 people still living there will have their conditions reviewed.

3. #DUBLIN: A man in his 20s has died following an assault in north inner city Dublin yesterday evening. A juvenile has been arrested by gardaí.

4. #PUBS: A number of pubs across the country that were observed flouting regulations regarding Covid-19 and social distancing have shut their doors since gardaí were given extra powers.

5. #MICHIGAN: Hundreds of people have protested in the US state of Michigan over ongoing coronavirus restrictions, one of them claiming it was “an economic disaster”.