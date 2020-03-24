The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: A raft of new public health measures have been announced to combat the spread of Covid-19. They include the closure of all non-essential shops and restrictions on gatherings of more than four people.

2. #INCOME SUPPORTS: The government has also announced a €3.7 billion package to guarantee incomes of citizens impacted by the pandemic.

3. #HEALTH: Private hospitals will act as part of the public health system for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

4. #GARDAÍ: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also said will be a more visible garda presence on the streets and they will “increase interventions” for people and venues not complying with physical distancing guidelines.

5. #POSTPONED: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games have been postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.