The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RULING: The High Court has ruled that nobody can be granted Irish citizenship if they have spent a single day outside the country in the past year.

2. #TRUMP: The US House of Representatives has voted to formally condemn Donald Trump for his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, describing his tweets as racist.

3. #TRIAL: A 42-year-old man is to stand trial accused of racially abusing and attacking a taxi driver in Dublin after a video of the alleged incident went viral online.

4. #WATER: Homeowners who use excess amounts of water could face charges of up to €500 after the Commission for Regulation of Utilities today approved water conservation proposals from Irish Water.

5. #EL CHAPO: One of the world’s most notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been jailed for life – the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century.