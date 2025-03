FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin as part of a major investigation into a criminal gang.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested the five men this morning as part of an ongoing probe into the activities of an international organised crime group based in west Dublin.

Their alleged offences are contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The men – aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s – are currently detained in garda custody at garda stations across the Dublin and eastern garda regions.

This morning’s operation led by GNDOCB was supported by the Emergency Response Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT).

