Dublin: 0°C Monday 22 November 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy, Garth Brooks in Dublin, and Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech had people talking today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 22 Nov 2021, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HU9A1379 Darragh Keating, Marie O'Donovan, Angela Newman, Pearse O'Donoghue, and Leah Wood, pictured for the return of 'Peter Pana' - the adult panto - at the Spailpín Fánach.

  • Kevin Lunney gave his victim impact statement to the Special Criminal Court, as sentencing was pushed back to 20 December
  • The Government is not abandoning cuts to the PUP or extending the EWSS just yet, amid rising Covid-19 cases and continuing pandemic measures
  • In the first two weeks of November, 3.62% of school staff were reported as testing positive for Covid-19, according to teachers’ union the INTO
  •  Country music superstar Garth Brooks said the cancellation of the five gigs in 2014 was like a “death in the family”, at a press event in Dublin today
  • The leader of the country’s largest garda representative body called on the Government to take action to reduce a 50% increase in assaults on gardaí
  • Gardaí issued an appeal to help identity a deceased man found in Co Meath in 1991
  • There were 5,634 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today.

WORLD

Italy Protesters against Italy's Covid restrictions gathered in the marine area of Catanzaro sing their national anthem. Source: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo

#WISCONSIN: The driver of the SUV that plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha in the US state of Wisconsin, leaving five people dead and 48 injured, will be charged with intentional homicide.

#AT IT AGAIN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended a speech to business leaders in which he spoke about his weekend trip to Peppa Pig World, compared himself to Moses, quoted Soviet leader Lenin, and made car-engine noises.

#COVID PROTESTS: Demonstrations are breaking out across Europe in response to renewed measures implemented by governments to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

In a sign of how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we view work, how is this for an idea.

The owner of Liath restaurant in Blackrock, Co Dublin has decided to close the fine-dining restaurant one weekend a month to “give the team a chance to relax and spend time with family and loved ones”. 

“Work life balance is so important and maintaining a good team requires commitment and flexibility from me. Time to change.”

Might it be the start of a trend?

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

