Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Darragh Keating, Marie O'Donovan, Angela Newman, Pearse O'Donoghue, and Leah Wood, pictured for the return of 'Peter Pana' - the adult panto - at the Spailpín Fánach.

Kevin Lunney gave his victim impact statement to the Special Criminal Court, as sentencing was pushed back to 20 December

gave his victim impact statement to the Special Criminal Court, as sentencing was pushed back to 20 December The Government is not abandoning cuts to the PUP or extending the EWSS just yet, amid rising Covid-19 cases and continuing pandemic measures

or extending the EWSS just yet, amid rising Covid-19 cases and continuing pandemic measures In the first two weeks of November, 3.62% of school staff were reported as testing positive for Covid-19, according to teachers’ union the INTO

were reported as testing positive for Covid-19, according to teachers’ union the INTO Country music superstar Garth Brooks said the cancellation of the five gigs in 2014 was like a “death in the family”, at a press event in Dublin today

said the cancellation of the five gigs in 2014 was like a “death in the family”, at a press event in Dublin today The leader of the country’s largest garda representative body called on the Government to take action to reduce a 50% increase in assaults on gardaí

Gardaí issued an appeal to help identity a deceased man found in Co Meath in 1991

issued an appeal to help identity a deceased man found in Co Meath in 1991 There were 5,634 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today.

WORLD

Protesters against Italy's Covid restrictions gathered in the marine area of Catanzaro sing their national anthem. Source: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo

#WISCONSIN: The driver of the SUV that plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha in the US state of Wisconsin, leaving five people dead and 48 injured, will be charged with intentional homicide.

#AT IT AGAIN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended a speech to business leaders in which he spoke about his weekend trip to Peppa Pig World, compared himself to Moses, quoted Soviet leader Lenin, and made car-engine noises.

#COVID PROTESTS: Demonstrations are breaking out across Europe in response to renewed measures implemented by governments to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

In a sign of how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we view work, how is this for an idea.

I have decided that in 2022 I will close the restaurant one weekend a month to give the team a chance to relax and spend time with family and loved ones.

Work life balance is so important and maintaining a good team requires commitment and flexibility from me. Time to change pic.twitter.com/CoEmNreMFM — Damien Grey (@sakqurayo) November 21, 2021

The owner of Liath restaurant in Blackrock, Co Dublin has decided to close the fine-dining restaurant one weekend a month to “give the team a chance to relax and spend time with family and loved ones”.

“Work life balance is so important and maintaining a good team requires commitment and flexibility from me. Time to change.”

Might it be the start of a trend?