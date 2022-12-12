Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -3°C Monday 12 December 2022
Advertisement

Flags lowered across Jersey for at least five people dead in suspected gas explosion

Four others are feared missing after the blast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

5 minutes ago 148 Views 0 Comments
Emergency personnel at the scene of the explosion today.
Emergency personnel at the scene of the explosion today.
Image: PA

FLAGS HAVE BEEN lowered across the British Channel island of Jersey in mourning for at least five people who are confirmed to have died following a suspected gas explosion, with four more feared missing.

The flags, including those at St Helier port close to where the blast happened, will continue to fly at half-mast until sunset on 23 December.

Islanders will also observe a minute’s silence at 11am this morning.

st-helier-explosion Flags fly at half-mast over St Helier Town Hall, following an explosion and fire at a block of flats. Source: PA

States of Jersey Police gave an updated death toll yesterday evening as specialist teams continued the recovery operation on Pier Road.

The force estimated that four more people are also likely to be recovered from the wreckage of the three-storey Haut du Mont residential block, which was destroyed in the blast at 4am on Saturday.

st-helier-explosion Emergency personnel at the scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Source: PA

Commercial buildings located close to the blast and Mount Bingham hill reopened on Monday, but a police cordon remains in place on Pier Road and South Hill.

Police chief Robin Smith told a press conference on Sunday that the search had moved to a “recovery stage”, which is likely to take “weeks”.

Smith added it “looks likely” that the blast was a gas explosion, but this has not been confirmed.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore told reporters that the wider community of Jersey has been “immensely shocked and saddened” by the incident and the government had been “overwhelmed” by their “offers of support”.

Jersey chief fire officer Paul Brown acknowledged that something had gone “horribly wrong” and his service will be “co-operating fully” and “transparently” with investigations into what caused the blast.

st-helier-explosion The scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Source: PA

Brown earlier confirmed that firefighters had been called to the building at 8.36pm on Friday and had carried out investigations after residents reported smelling gas – just hours before the blast.

Specialist teams from other parts of the UK, including the Isle of Wight and Hampshire, have been drafted in to aid the response.

Andium Homes, a state-owned but independent company which rents out thousands of properties on the island, said it is focusing on supporting residents at the estate.

Gas supplier Island Energy said it is working with the fire service to “understand exactly what has happened”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie