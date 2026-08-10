Flahavan's workers to vote on strike action over new pay deal

WORKERS AT FLAHAVAN’S will vote on whether they should strike over a pay agreement the union says it didn’t negotiate.

The Flahavan’s mill and factory are based in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. The company produces half of all oats sold in Ireland.

Between 12 and 21 August employees who are members of the union Unite will vote on whether they should strike.

The union says an extraordinary general meeting was held over the weekend, where members expressed concern that Flahavan’s was trying to tie a new pay deal to a “flexibility agreement” that was “neither seen nor negotiated by Unite”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members’ dedication and expertise have made Flahavan’s a household name throughout Ireland.

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“It beggars belief that it has chosen to tear up normal industrial relations procedures and demand workers sign up to an unseen and unagreed policy.”

Unite regional officer Eoin Drummey said a resolution “is in Flahavan’s hands”.

He said the union will engage with the company “if it withdraws its insistence that the acceptance of a new flexibility policy forms part of the new pay deal”.

In response Flahavan’s said it is “surprised and dissapointed” at the union’s decision.

The company said it engaged with workers and their representatives about the new pay agreement.

“While it would not be appropriate to comment on the detail of ongoing discussions, we believe the outstanding matters can be resolved through continued constructive engagement and the established industrial relations process,” a spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to engaging constructively with our employees and their representatives and to working towards a mutually acceptable resolution.”