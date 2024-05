TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has announced today that he is bringing forward legislation that would allow random searches of civil aircraft to take place.

The searches would be to ensure that the civil aircraft is not illegally carrying munitions such as weapons or other military equipment.

Announcing the legislation today, the Minister Ryan stressed that no airport in Ireland has been used to transport weapons directly to Israel.

He said this new legislation will be brought forward over the next six months following engagement with the Department of Foreign Affairs and others.

Under current law, it is prohibited to carry weapons of war on any civil aircraft in Irish sovereign territory unless an exemption is granted by the Minister for Transport.

The existing law however, does not allow for random checks.

Last year, over 1,000 exemptions were granted by the Minister.

Today’s announcement does not include checks on military aircraft.

For foreign military aircraft, diplomatic clearance is required from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and permission to land is subject to strict conditions.

This includes that the aircraft is unarmed; that it carries no arms, ammunition or explosives; that it does not engage in intelligence gathering; and that the flight in question does not form part of a military exercise or operation.

The announcement today comes in response to a private members bill from Senator Alice Mary Higgins which proposes to stop the transit and export of weapons of war from and through Ireland to Israel and to provide for mandatory inspections of aircraft seeking exemptions to transit weapons through Ireland.

Ryan said today that he wants to see random checks on civil aircraft and will work with legal experts over the coming months to make sure the new legislation is “watertight” and compliant with international aviation law.

“No airport in Ireland, or Irish sovereign airspace, is currently being used to transport weapons directly to Israel, despite claims otherwise,” the Minister said.

He added that Ireland has been “one of the most vocal countries in Europe against the Israeli violence in Gaza”.