THREE FLIGHTS HAVE been cancelled at Dublin Airport as a result of widespread blackouts in Spain and Portugal.

Two inbound flights from Lisbon and one outbound flight to Lisbon have been cancelled as of 4pm today, a spokesperson for daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said.

The spokesman warned that further disruption over the remainder of the day is possible and said that passengers should check with their airline for any updates regarding their flights.

The exact reason behind the vast blackout has yet to be uncovered, but millions of people have been affected as a result. It has impacted mobile phone networks, public transport, and internet.

The president of the European Council Antonio Costa has said there are “no indications” that it is the result of a cyber attack.

Spanish generator Red Electrica said the incident is being assessed, adding that restoring power to large parts of the country could take six to 10 hours.