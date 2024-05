SEVERAL FLIGHTS HAVE been delayed at Dublin Airport this afternoon as only one runway is in use due to the bad weather.

Both departing and arriving flights have experienced delays at the capital’s airport while only the south runway is in operation.

Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at Dublin Airport’s operator, said that “poor weather conditions in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, resulting in reduced visibility, is causing in delays to some flights this afternoon”.

“As is the norm at times of reduced visibility, Dublin Airport’s south runway is being used for both departing and arriving flights.”

The north runway is not used at times of reduced visibility, he said.

Five arriving flights experiencing delays (as of 3.50pm) Dublin Airport Dublin Airport

The airport is advising passengers to arrive as normal, giving two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight, and to contact their airline directly for updates about specific flights.

Heavy rain fell in Dublin this morning between 8am and 10am, with another surge from around 1pm, according to Met Éireann’s records.