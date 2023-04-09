Advertisement

Sunday 9 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo Dublin Airport terminal one
# Dublin Airport
Four flights diverted from Dublin Airport after 'emergency' incident declared
The incident occurred after a Ryanair flight landed at Dublin Airport this afternoon.
14.6k
11
34 minutes ago

MULTIPLE FLIGHTS INTO Dublin Airport were diverted this afternoon following an incident involving a plane arriving into the airport.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:29pm this afternoon, following the arrival of a Ryanair flight.

Livestreamed footage shows the Ryanair plane remaining on the runway as the Dublin Airport Fire Service attended the scene.

No injuries have been reported following the incident.

In a statement, Ryanair said:

“This flight from Liverpool to Dublin  experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing.

“Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers.”

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said that a “full emergency” was declared following the arrival of the Ryanair flight this afternoon.

“A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool,” a spokesperson for the DAA said.

“The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer,” a spokesperson for the DAA said.

“Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport on the North Runway were suspended during the incident.”

The spokesperson added that the South Runway is currently closed due to the incident, with all arrivals and departures operating on the North Runway.

Four flights were diverted away from Dublin Airport to Shannon Airport following the incident. These were an Aer Lingus flight from Paris, an Aer Lingus flight from Santiago, a Ryanair flight from Lanzarote and a Ryanair flight from Malaga.

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
