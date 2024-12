THE NUMBER OF people hospitalised with flu is “at the upper end” of what the the HSE had predicted for the post-Christmas period.

As of this afternoon there were 742 people in hospital with flu, with the HSE warning that it expects pressure to increase on the health system over the coming days.

While the HSE had “expected and planned for a surge in hospitalisations at this time, the numbers so far are at the upper end of what they had predicted”, a spokesperson said.

It warned that any surge in hospitalisations could mean “people with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen”, with emergency departments needing to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients first.

The HSE said that from today, additional daytime GP expanded clinics are available from some practices and patients should check if their GP is participating in this arrangement. Additional supports for GP out-of-hour services are also being provided.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said hospitals have been “working well over the Christmas period”, partly in thanks to “senior clinical staff on site ensuring patients are discharged when possible, and ensuring efficient” flow of patients through emergency departments.

“We expect pressure to continue over the coming days and we would urge the public to use alternative healthcare services for treatment such as GP, GP Out of Hours, injury units and pharmacies when appropriate,” Gloster said.

“But if patients are very sick and in an emergency situation, they should of course come to their nearest Emergency Department.”

Please also be aware of any hospital visiting restrictions due to circulating infections, and for infection prevention and control purposes, which can be found on the HSE website.

The HSE added that it’s still not too late to get vaccinated, with flu and Covid-19 vaccination for target groups remaining available – to see what vaccines are recommended for you: visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.