THE FINAL LEADERS’ debate of the general election campaign takes place tonight on RTÉ.

The leaders of the three largest political parties will face questions from Miriam O’Callaghan and Sarah McInerney on a special edition of Prime Time.

The last leaders’ debate, featuring ten leaders, was a somewhat frustrating affair but Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will have more time to deliver standout moments tonight.

Coverage will begin on RTÉ One, the RTE News Channel and the RTÉ Player tonight from 9.35pm and finish at 11.10pm.

The debate will also feature live Irish Sign Language interpretation to ensure accessibility for viewers from the Deaf and ISL community.

Ahead of the debate, Miriam O’Callaghan said it is sure to be “intense for everyone involved” and a “chance for viewers to see all three leaders up close and personal”.

Co-host Sarah McInerney noted that the debate takes place a mere three days before polling day on Friday.

“It’ll be the first and only debate between the three people contesting for the office of Taoiseach,” said McInerney.

She added that “people want to know who is going to fix the housing crisis, who can address the cost of living in Ireland and who will tackle hospital waiting lists”.

The Journal will also follow every twist and turn of the final leaders’ debate and our political correspondent Jane Matthews will be liveblogging throughout the night.

Political journalists will gather at RTÉ’s studios in the hours before the debate, and our political editor Christine Finn will be reporting live from the Prime Time set.

Our FactCheck editor Stephen McDermott will also be following the debate and will be on hand to factcheck the standout claims made by the party leaders.