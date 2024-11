THE FINAL LEADERS’ debate of the general election campaign takes place tonight on RTÉ.

The leaders of the three largest political parties will face questions from Miriam O’Callaghan and Sarah McInerney on a special edition of Prime Time.

The last leaders’ debate, featuring ten leaders, was a somewhat frustrating affair but Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will have more time to deliver standout moments tonight.

Coverage will begin on RTÉ One, the RTE News Channel and the RTÉ Player tonight from 9.35pm and is due to finish at 11.10pm.

The Journal will be following every twist and turn of the final leaders’ debate.

Reporter Lauren Boland is liveblogging throughout the evening. Political journalists will gather at RTÉ’s studios in the hours before the debate, including our politics editor Christine Finn, who will be reporting live from the Prime Time set. Our FactCheck editor Stephen McDermott will be on hand to factcheck the standout claims made by the party leaders.

A message from our politics editor Christina Finn: The RTE Press Room is my home for the next couple of hours. This is where all the reporters and photographers watch the live studio debate and file their copy. There’s coffee and tea cakes, so that should keep me going. Christina Finn / The Journal Christina Finn / The Journal / The Journal Completing the trio, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has arrived too. Micheal Martin arrives at RTE studios. pic.twitter.com/6564bV3rhY — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 26, 2024 Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has landed. Christina asks her what Sinn Féin party members would make of a coalition deal between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil. McDonald says the “best” option would be for a government with neither Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil – but leaves the door open for finding common ground with Fianna Fáil. “We’ll see what frame of mind Michéal is in [at the debate],” she says, with a hint of a smile. Is there any common ground between SF and FF? pic.twitter.com/Scg0kVKXnL — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 26, 2024 “I’m really conscious that while it’s only really hours to go until polling stations open across this country, there are many voters who remain undecided,” says Harris on his way in to the debate. Simon Harris says many people are undecided on who they will vote for in this election. pic.twitter.com/VChxUKMAOp — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 26, 2024 Taoiseach Simon Harris is the first to arrive. Speaking to reporters on his way in, he’s asked whether his team had communicated to RTÉ that the carer Charlotte Fallon (who he was filmed being dismissive of) was a Sinn Féin member in an effort to stop the video from being shared. He says: “I don’t believe so.” You can also follow our politics editor Christina Finn, reporting live from RTÉ. Party leaders should be arriving shortly. pic.twitter.com/RFas9hTLeu — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 26, 2024 Ahead of tonight’s debate, Miriam O’Callaghan said it is sure to be “intense for everyone involved” and a “chance for viewers to see all three leaders up close and personal”. Co-host Sarah McInerney noted that the debate takes place a mere three days before polling day on Friday and that it’ll “be the first and only debate between the three people contesting for the office of Taoiseach”. McInerney said that “people want to know who is going to fix the housing crisis, who can address the cost of living in Ireland and who will tackle hospital waiting lists”. Will the debate shed light on those questions? The leaders taking part in the debate tonight are Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald. The three of them were in the RTÉ studios for a debate last week too but the stage was a fair bit busier that time, with ten party leaders participating – here’s a reminder of how that went down. The participants in the 10-way debate on Upfront with Katie Hannon on 18 November 2024 Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie Good evening! Lauren Boland here. I’ll be liveblogging the final leaders’ debate of this election campaign. Whether you’re planning to watch it live on the television, just looking to get updates on the highlights, or catching up after the debate, we’ll have everything you need to know here on The Journal. It’s just under two hours until the debate kicks off on RTÉ One during Primetime. Our politics editor Christina Finn is stationed in Donnybrook waiting for the three party leaders to arrive.

Advertisement