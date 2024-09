FOCUS IRELAND SUPPORTED 18,000 people who were homeless or at risk of homelessness last year, a 12.5% increase compared to 2022 that shows the need for more social housing, according to the charity’s annual report published today.

The report comes after the number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,429, a new record.

Focus Ireland’s CEO Pat Dennigan said 2023 was “another challenging year, as homelessness continued to rise sharply”.

“By year end, a total of 13,318 people, including 3,962 children, were homeless, with many thousands more at risk of becoming homeless,” he said.

He believes it is vital to emphasise “homelessness is not inevitable” and that it could be ended “with the right policies in place”.

“Over the past three months, Focus Ireland, in collaboration with the State, has helped over 100 families secure homes and escape homelessness. This progress is largely due to improved access to social housing for families trapped in long-term homelessness. We must build on this success.”

Dennigan urged the Government to dedicate a portion of the new social housing supply to long-term homeless families.

“This strategy was instrumental in significantly reducing homelessness during the pandemic,” he said.

Focus founder Sr. Stanislaus Kennedy said homelessness “inflicts severe trauma on everyone, but it is especially devastating for children” and echoed Dennigan’s call for more social housing.

“It is utterly unacceptable that over 4,400 children are currently homeless. We must all take greater action to stop this crisis. Children who are homeless face the risk of losing their childhoods.””

She added: “The aim must be to end long-term homelessness, as opposed to managing it through providing more emergency beds. This is why Focus Ireland is calling on more ambition from the Government, there must be an increase in the annual social housing targets for homelessness prevention.

“We have proven before that we can deliver social housing, and Ireland must do it again.”