FONTAINES D.C. AND Lankum are set to headline a festival taking place in the Guinness Storehouse at St James’s Gate.

It’s part of Lovely Days Live, which is a three-day music, food and culture festival taking place from Friday 23 May to Sunday 25 May to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Guinness Storehouse opening as a tourist attraction.

On 25th May, Fontaines D.C. and Lankum will take to the stage on the grounds of St James’s Gate.

The tickets are priced at €49.50 but will be allocated via a ballot, and not all ballot entries will be successful.

This ballot for the Fontaines D.C. and Lankum gig is open and will close on Friday at 2pm – successful ticket holders will be notified by email on Monday 21 April.

Fontaines D.C.

The proceeds will go to The Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund, which has pledged to donate €1 million over the next five years to support projects within the local community.

Guinness has partnered with Community Foundation Ireland, who will manage the application and disbursement process.

Tom Coll of Fontaines D.C. said that “getting to play a show in The Liberties, in the iconic Guinness Brewery, is something we’re really excited for”.

Coll added that it is a “real honour” to be joined by Lankum.

The line-up and ticket details for shows on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 May will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lankum

Alan McAleenan, Guinness Ireland Marketing Director, remarked that it’s a “very special moment for us”.

“We’ve welcomed people through the Guinness gates before, but never on this scale.

“For the first time ever, we’re opening our home celebrating with the community like never before.”

Meanwhile, the Guinness Storehouse will host other events throughout the summer, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.