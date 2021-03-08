#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Rodent droppings and raw chicken: Two food businesses ordered to shut last month

Two closure orders and two prohibitions were issued in February.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 8 Mar 2021, 2:56 PM
58 minutes ago 10,346 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375135
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Jordan Feeg
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Jordan Feeg

TWO FOOD BUSINESSES were shut down in February by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) over issues such as rodent droppings and cross contamination from raw chicken. 

Businesses served with food closure orders were:

  • Soma (Restaurant/Café), 23 Tuckey Street, Cork
  • Twisted Dough Wicklow (Service Sector), Food stall trading at The Crescent Boyle, Roscommon

Two prohibition orders were served to:

  • Bally Bia (Manufacturer), Ballydehob Community Hall, Ballydehob, Cork
  • Irish Gold Venison Limited (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Ballinwillin House, Mitchelstown, Cork

The report for Soma in Cork city said “rodent droppings found in store room (food and non-food), in press beside boiler and behind presses in service area.”

Before reopening the premises must undergo a thorough cleaning, sterilisations and pest proofing and there must be a pest control site visit.

The order for Twisted Dough Wicklow in Boyle, Roscommon, said the nature and extent of food activities carried out in the business had changed without adequate facilities to cater for the change.

“There was an immediate risk of cross contamination due to raw chicken being prepared in the foodstall on a folding table immediately adjacent the coffee machine, where various selections of coffee were being prepared,” it said.

It added that there was a serious risk of cross contamination due to the limited workspace available and the lack of provision for the collection of contaminated liquids seeping from raw meat packaging.

The absence of running hot and cold water was also cited as a “serious” cross contamination risk. 

The prohibition order against Irish Gold Venison Limited of Mitchelstown, Co Cork, said the small meat manufacturing plant had received five five bovine carcases aged over 30 months and containing the vertebral column.

This is a ‘specified risk material’ (SRM) under regulations to prevent the spread of transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, popularly known as ‘mad cow’s disease’.

The order said the premises are not approved for cutting bovine species, so there have been no official controls by Cork County Council to verify the correct removal and disposal of the risk material.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Authorised Officers have established that SRM was not removed from four of the five carcases. Therefore, beef derived from these carcases contains SRM and has entered the human food chain,” it said.

The prohibition order against Bally Bia in Ballydehob, Co Cork, said that products were processed at an establishment which has not been approved for processing foods of animal origin.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised the importance of all food businesses observing rigorous food hygiene practices and ensuring that their business is notified to the relevant competent authority.

“The Enforcement Orders served in February highlight the need for all food businesses to meet their legal requirements of high standards of food safety, hygiene and pest control to prevent food contamination and protect consumer health.”

Dr Byrne added: “Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat.”

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie