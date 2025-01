FOUR CROATIAN FOOTBALL supporters have been charged over a disturbance which delayed the take-off of a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport.

Marco Bajzec, 41, of Beechwood Park, Ballyboe, Glencar, Co. Donegal, and Zvonimir Prkacin, 40, Luis Buic, 38, and Tomislav Zajec, 39, who have the same address at Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare appeared at Dublin District Court today.

The group had hoped to fly to London that morning to catch the Champions league clash between FC Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Instead, they were charged with offensive behaviour on the aircraft, taken to court, and kept until they were granted bail at around 2.30 pm.

Garda Emmet O’Byrne and Conor O’Neill told Judge Treasa Kelly they arrested them at 9.15 am at stand 107L in Terminal 1.

The four men were brought to the airport and Ballymun Garda stations to be charged under the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

Advertisement

The judge heard that Bajzec and Buic made no reply while Zvonimir Prkacin answered, “I feel sorry for the passengers on the flight and the staff; they were delayed because of us”.

Meanwhile, Zajec told gardaí, “I have done nothing wrong”.

They did not address the court and have yet to enter pleas.

The judge noted there was no garda objection to bail set at €200 in each case.

The arresting officers asked the judge to impose a bail condition stating they must not transit through Dublin Airport unless sober. However, the judge extended it to being of sober habits in public.

Defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan confirmed his clients had intended to go to today’s match in London.

He was granted an order for disclosure and told the judge he expected to be able to deal with the case when it resumes on 5 February.