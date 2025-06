TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris is set to attend a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels today, where a report on Israel’s breaches of its agreement with the EU will be discussed.

The weekend’s US bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, however, will likely dominate today’s proceedings.

Harris will address Israel’s ongoing war on the Palestinian enclave, where the world is watching “dystopian scenes” unfold.

He will say that it is his expectation that the EU will take “swift and concrete action” in response to the review of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

According to reporting over the weekend, the recently commissioned assessment found that Israel has breached the association agreement with the EU by not fulfilling human rights obligations.

After a short round of rare criticism of its war on Gaza by its most important European allies last month, Israel’s attack on Iran on 13 June led to a rapid change in tone, with UK, French and German leaders insisting it has a “right to defend itself”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who was among the 17 European leaders who called on the EU to conduct the review last month, in the aftermath of Israel’s near-three month total siege on Gaza, welcomed the conclusions.

He said that “concrete steps” must be taken in respect of the review, which he intends to discuss at a leaders’ summit in Brussels this week.

Martin said the review paints a “grim picture of a sustained and deliberate failure by Israel to adhere to its international obligations, especially in Gaza but also in the West Bank”.

According to the Taoiseach, the review highlights a continued restriction of basic aid, such as food, medicine and other vital supplies, in Gaza.

The review says that it amounts to “collective punishment of the civilian population” – which is illegal under international law – and that it also amounts to the use of “starvation as a method of war”.

It also references the “unprecedented level of killing and injury of civilians in Gaza” resulting from “indiscriminate attacks without proportion or precaution”.

The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas is expected to host today’s discussions and the US strikes on Iran are set to dominate proceedings.

Harris is expected to update his fellow foreign ministers on a call he had with Iran’s deputy foreign minister yesterday.

He plans to tell the meeting that the EU must use all channels to call for de-escalation and to attempt to salvage negotiations over Iran’s nuclear energy programme.

“The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

The US and Iran had been in negotiations right up until Israel launched a sweeping aerial attack on its arch foe on 13 June.

The meeting of foreign ministers will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha, who will provide an update on the situation on the ground.