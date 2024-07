FORMER UK PRIME minister Liz Truss has lost her seat to the Labour Party.

She was prime minister for a 45-day period in 2022 and has lost her seat in South West Norfolk to Labour’s Terry Jermy by just 630 votes.

The candidates for South West Norfolk were left waiting on stage for several minutes for the announcement of the result as they waited for Truss to appear.

Some of those watching began a slow hand clap before Truss appeared, without wearing a Conservative party rosette.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated