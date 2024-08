GARDAÍ ARRESTED FOUR people at an anti-immigration rally in Dundalk yesterday.

It is understood that far right demonstrators were greeted by a counter demonstration – the arrests were made on Jocelyn Street in the town.

It is understood the protests are focused on a hostel where Ukrainian refugees have been housed in the town.

A garda spokesperson said: “During the course of the incident four persons were arrested under Public Order legislation.

“The gathering dissipated at approximately 7.30pm without further incident.”

Yesterday’s arrests followed a similar largescale garda operation on 21 July in which three people were detained by gardaí.