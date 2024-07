THREE PEOPLE WERE arrested for public order offences after an anti-immigration protest in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday evening.

A group had gathered on Jocelyn Street to protest against the planned accommodation of around 260 Ukrainian refugees in a former orphanage.

The rally was met with a counter protest on the other side of the street, with both sides chanting and making speeches. While the crowd was breaking up, three people were arrested.

”Following the gathering, when the crowd was dispersing, Gardaí arrested three people for public order offences,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement