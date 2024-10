FOUR CHILDREN WERE hospitalised after a school bus overturned in a field in Co Down yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said 43 people and a driver were on the vehicle when it crashed on the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards, around 20km east of Belfast.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The NIAS declared a major incident after the crash yesterday and it treated and discharged 33 people at the scene.

Four children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and several other patients self-presented at Ulster Hospital.

Press Association Images Press Association Images

The PSNI added that a casualty centre was set up at Strangford College but that all children had either returned home or were taken to hospital.

Northern Ireland’s public transport provider Translink is assisting the PSNI with its investigation.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway said no other vehicles were involved.

The bus had been carrying pupils from Strangford College to Bangor and the double-decker ended on its side in a field.

Two people were rescued from the bus by firefighters using specialist cutting equipment at the scene.

Advertisement

Strangford College principal Clare Foster said a critical incident response team will assist pupils following the crash.

She said: “This has been a very difficult and distressing experience for the pupils, their families and the wider school community.

“The emergency services were at the scene and we would like to thank everyone who assisted for their quick actions, including a number of staff and parents who provided support and first aid.”

Emergency workers at the scene of the school bus crash PA PA

Dylan Lee, 12, a pupil at Strangford Integrated College, was with his mother Stacey Lee at the scene after the crash.

Dylan told the PA news agency: “The bus hit a post, and it started to stall and went down this hill.

“It just started shaking. I closed my eyes and then I opened them, and I was on the floor.”

Dylan added: “Then this guy came down with a hammer and the windows were all being smashed so we could get out.

“I was crawling under stuff like railings and school bags and stuff. It was on its side in the field.”

Dylan Lee, 12, and his mother Stacey Lee on the outskirts following the school bus crash PA PA

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Education Authority will work with Strangford College to provide support for any children impacted by the events.

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt praised the response of emergency service crews and hospital staff, and added that his thoughts are with all of those affected.

-With additional reporting from Press Association