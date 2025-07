FOUR IN TEN parents said that they skipped meals or reduced their portion size so that their children had enough to eat over the past six months.

Barnardos children’s charity’s new report, Cost of Living – Impact on Children 2025, surveyed 1,000 parents and guardians with children aged under 18 in their care in May this year to ascertain the impact of the cost of living crisis on the nation’s children.

It found that a large amount of parents had to make cuts in various areas to provide for their children.

One in five families cut back on or went without heating and electricity over the past six months. More than two in five families reported going without or cutting down on basic essentials such as heating, electricity, food, and medical appointments.

One third of parents went into arrears on energy bills due to insufficient income.

Cutbacks in food were widely reported: one in five (19%) of families had to cut back to go without food over the past six months, while two in five parents said that they skipped meals or had smaller portions to ensure their children had enough to eat.

Almost 30% of parents felt that there have been points that they didn’t have enough food to feed their children in the past six months, and 12% used a foodbank. More than half the parents surveyed cut back or went without social activities, 41% cut back or went with clothing, and 19% did so with medical appointments.

The report found that younger parents, larger families, and lone parents struggled significantly more financially and were often forced to make further cuts.

Almost eight in ten parents (78%) stated that cost of living problems negatively affected their children, 19% saying significantly.

Seven in ten (70%) parents said they sometimes or always worry about not being able to provide their children with daily essentials.

Barnardos included some of the responses they had received from surveyed parents that highlight their struggles with the cost of living in Ireland this year:

“There’s not much left for any pleasures in life. It’s grim and not getting any better.”

”Just keeps getting worse and worse. Dreading next winters bills.”

‘We are just barely getting by. My in-laws buy us fuel each week we couldn’t afford it otherwise. I never have money in my purse or account. We are worse off than before.”

“It has made myself feel guilty and useless as a mother as I am struggling to give my children what they need…it’s not enough, my children’s mental health is also suffering.”

“It has led to feeling inadequate and unable to provide for myself and my children. Personally I am constantly in a state of anxiety having to live from week to week.”

”My children are now aware of our financial difficulties and it is impacting their mental health. We’ve had to downsize cars, insurance, get rid of medical insurance, visit food banks, and stop after school activities.”

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said that the statistics have remained static over the past four years since the charity began its survey, despite once-off government supports. She said that there is a need for targeted permanent supports.

“At an absolute minimum every child in Ireland should live in homes with adequate heating and electricity, sufficient nutritious food and appropriate clothing, as well as opportunity to engage in sporting and cultural activities,” she said.

“Parents should not be at risk of constant financial distress in order to provide their children with these essentials.”

Barnardos recommended that the Child Support Payment be increased in line with inflation. It also suggested that the government increase income disregard for one parent family payments, and to place all financially vulnerable families using prepaid meters on the lowest tariffs. It recommended that the fuel allowance be extended to families receiving the working family payment.