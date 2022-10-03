Four male juveniles arrested in relation to the endangerment of gardai in Cherry Orchard

FOUR MALE JUVENILES have been arrested in relation to the endangerment of gardaí in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin.

The incident occurred on 19 September when two gardaí had their garda car rammed.

“Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by Gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official Garda vehicle,” said a Garda spokesperson following the incident.

An operation was carried out earlier this morning by personnel from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations.

All four are currently detained at a number of Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.