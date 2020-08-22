Four men arrested in relation to ongoing protests in Dublin

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to ongoing protests in Dublin.

Large crowds turned out this afternoon to an anti-lockdown protest at Dublin’s Custom House Quay.

RTÉ reported that a smaller counter-protest was held on Butt Bridge earlier today that has since ended.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí confirmed that four males have been arrested in relation to ongoing protests.

One man was arrested for Breach of the Peace, two men were arrested for Public Order and the fourth man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Gardaí did not specify which protest those arrested attended.

Investigations are ongoing.