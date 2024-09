DETECTIVES IN BALLYMENA have arrested four men on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following a serious assault on a man in his 50s last night, a spokesman for the PSNI has said.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Larne Road area of the town at around 10pm last night.

A report was received by police that the man had been assaulted by a number of men and sustained deep lacerations to both cheeks and a suspected broken leg

Officers attended and following a number of enquiries conducted a search of flats on the Larne Road. Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and are all currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

The injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1750 06/09/24, or submit a report online using PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.