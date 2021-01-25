#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

Four men to face trial in June charged with attempted murder of Wayne Whelan

Whelan was shot a number of times in Lucan in September 2019.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 25 Jan 2021, 3:01 PM
32 minutes ago 2,223 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5335049
A burnt out car near to where gardaí were at scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
A burnt out car near to where gardaí were at scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan
A burnt out car near to where gardaí were at scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

FOUR MEN WILL go on trial in June charged with trying to murder Dublin man Wayne Whelan in a shooting in west Dublin over a year ago.

Darren Henderson (30), of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10; Cailean Crawford (25), with an address at Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10; and Charles McClean (32), of St Mark’s Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 are charged with the attempted murder of Wayne Whelan (42) at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Co Dublin on 4 September 2019.

The three defendants, two of whom appeared via video link before the Central Criminal Court for today’s hearing, are also accused of committing arson of a Ford Focus which was allegedly set on fire at the Old Bog Road in Kilcock, Co Kildare on the same date.

A fourth accused, Wayne Ryan (41), with an address at Lanna Aoibhinn, St Michael’s Road in Longford, has already been charged with the attempted murder of Whelan.

Whelan, who survived the attack, was shot a number of times in his body, head and arms while he was sitting in his car in an estate in Lucan.

However, Whelan was subsequently shot dead in a vehicle two months later before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan on 18 November 2019. Two other men are currently before the courts charged with Whelan’s murder.

At a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today, Solicitor Liam Mulholland on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told Mr Justice Michael White that Ryan had already been given a trial date of 21 June 2021 and said he was applying to the court to join the trials of the four accused men.

Mr Justice White acceded to the application and said the three defendants trial, which is expected to last six weeks, will begin on 21 June 2021 alongside the trial of Ryan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The judge asked defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Henderson, if the trial would conclude within the six weeks. In reply, Mr Grehan said it was possible.

Mr Justice White said he would call the case on for six weeks with the possibility of it going into the summer vacation in August.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie