Four people arrested as part of investigation into murder of Lee Slattery in 2010

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery in 2010.
The 24-year-old’s body was discovered in the Delmege House estate near Moyross in Limerick on 31 May 2010.
During the course of the arrest operation today in Co Limerick, two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man (30s) were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.
A second man (20s) was also arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
All four are currently being held at garda stations in the Limerick and Clare Garda Divisions.
The murder of Lee Slattery remains the subject of a live and active Garda investigation.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
