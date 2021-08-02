#Open journalism No news is bad news

Four men arrested in relation to racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast

The offences include aggravated burglary, intimidation, assault, possession of a firearm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Aug 2021, 6:13 PM
FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to a racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast on 2 June, the PSNI has said.

In the early hours of 2 June, a group of 10 men were threatened during an incident at a house in Lawrence Street, according to local media reports. One of the men required hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The men arrested today – three of whom are aged 19 and the fourth who is aged 23 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. 

The PSNI said these include aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage; intimidation; common assault; possession of an offensive weapon with intent to cause an indictable offence; and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

All four are currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said the PSNI is “committed to investigating all hate crimes and will work with partners to support and encourage victims to come forward”.

We know that hate crimes and incidents are significantly under-reported, and a key strand of our approach is about giving victims and witnesses the courage and confidence to come forward. We don’t want to see anyone targeted because of their sexuality, race, faith or ability.

“The impact of hate crime can be long-lasting and far-reaching, going beyond the victim’s own experience and increasing fear in the wider community.

“We are reliant upon the support of others, including the wider public, whose information will assist in identifying and prosecuting offenders.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 103 02/06/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

