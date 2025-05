Daft.ie Daft.ie

HIDDEN AT THE end of a private laneway just off the Westminster Road in Foxrock, Weavers Hall is certainly not your average house. This remarkable and striking home is the definition of contemporary elegance mixed with timeless design. And for €7,250,000, it could all be yours.

Designed by the architect Paul Brazil and constructed in about 1999, Weavers Hall is a lesson in distinctive, modern architecture with a touch of romantic grandeur. From its octagonal, tower-like sunroom with cupola to its bargeboard-trimmed slate roof and sash windows, it’s full of character.

A gently curving gravel driveway, flanked by maple trees, sets the tone upon arrival. Indian sandstone pathways meander through borders of lavender, climbing roses and clipped Buxus balls, culminating in secluded seating areas and a striking garden room. A mature fig tree stands sentry at the back door and the property’s verdant borders are planted with specimen trees such as Japanese holly, paper birch and rhododendrons.

Step inside and you’re met with a vaulted entrance hall crowned by a copper chandelier, where a soaring sandstone chimney draws the eye to the galleried landing above. The interior spans an impressive 478 m². Every room is appointed to the highest standard with underfloor heating, wide plank oak floors, bespoke joinery and artisan finishes throughout.

Weavers Hall offers the ideal layout for family living and entertaining. A sequence of refined reception rooms – including a music room, library-style family room and a games room with rich mahogany panelling – seamlessly blend classical elements with modern function.

The kitchen, a culinary heaven, features handcrafted units, a five-door Aga and a Lacanche range cooker, all framed by pretty views of the manicured gardens.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite is a tranquil retreat, with panoramic views, a dressing room and an opulent en suite bathroom that would rival any boutique hotel. Four further bedrooms, all finished with exquisite attention to detail, complete the first floor.

What truly elevates Weavers Hall beyond the ordinary is its garden — a private paradise extending over 2.47 acres and created by the celebrated garden designer Helen Dillon. Conceived as a series of ‘outdoor rooms’, the grounds are layered with mood and movement: sweeping lawns for play, secret gardens for quiet moments and elegant patios for outdoor dining.

A detached double garage with space for up to six cars includes a stylish one-bed apartment overhead — ideal for guests, an au pair or family. Equipped with its own kitchen, bathroom and utility facilities, it adds another layer of versatility to this already expansive home.

With dual EV charging points, smart storage solutions and a carefully considered layout that blends form and function, Weavers Hall balances grandeur with liveability in a way that few properties can.

For those with the budget, looking for a distinguished residence that promises space, privacy, and beauty, this luxury home, Weaver Hall is unapologetically full of character and grandeur.

Weavers Hall, Plunkett Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18 is on the market for €7,250,000 through Hunters Estate Agents.

