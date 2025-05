One-bed, apartment, Dublin 15 – €249,000

This stylish and spacious one-bed apartment with on the first-floor in the Villa Blanchard development is ideally located just off Blanchardstown Main Street, Dublin 15. Well maintained and offered fully furnished, this 41 m² property is perfect for first-time buyers looking to get on the ladder. The place comprises a welcoming entrance hall with storage, a bright living room with carpet flooring and a feature fireplace, a fully fitted tiled kitchen with integrated appliances, a generous double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a modern bathroom with bath and electric shower.

Benefiting from a dual heating system (solid fuel and electric), double-glazed windows, and a dedicated parking space with a storage shed, this turnkey apartment offers comfort and convenience. within walking distance of shops, schools and excellent transport links, it’s a fantastic opportunity in a prime location.

One-bed, apartment, Dublin 8 – €240,000

This bright and well-maintained one-bed apartment is located on the second floor of Reuben Square, a modern development just off Cork Street and only a short walk from The Coombe Hospital and RED LUAS line. The space includes an entrance hall with storage, an open plan living and dining area, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and a tiled bathroom.

The 39 m² property has electric storage heating, double-glazed windows and a designated underground parking space. Reuben Square offers easy access to Dublin city centre and is well served by public transport.

One-bed, apartment, Dublin 8 – €235,000

This bright and well-kept one-bed first floor apartment in the Phoenix View development, located next to St. James’s Hospital. Ideal for first-time buyers or someone looking for a base in the city, the apartment spans 40 m² and includes a spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen, large double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom. The development offers excellent security with gated access and a designated parking space behind electric gates.

The apartment is just minutes from the Luas Red Line, Dublin bike station and various local attractions like Kilmainham Gaol and Heuston Station. Residents benefit from a range of amenities, including convenient transport links, secure parking and a lift to all floors. Management fees are €2,612, with an additional sinking fund charge of €525 due to recent upgrades.

One-bed, apartment, Rathcoole – €215,000

This excellent one-bed, one-bathroom ground floor apartment in the highly desirable Blackthorn Hill Drive, Rathcoole. Ideal for first-time buyers, investors or those seeking to downsize, this bright and spacious 45 m² space offers a modern open plan living and dining area, a fully fitted kitchen and a large double bedroom with built-in wardrobes. The stylish main bathroom and ground floor location add to the property’s appeal, with designated parking and well-maintained communal areas.

Located just a short walk from Rathcoole Village and close to local amenities, including shops, cafés, schools and public transport, the apartment is also minutes from the N7 and M50. With electric central heating, double-glazed windows and a sunny back garden, this property is in move-in ready condition.

