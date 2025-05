Daft.ie Daft.ie

SALLY HILL HOUSE is a special home on the shores of Lough Boderg. This house on its elevated position effortlessly mixes luxury with eco-conscious living. The lakeside retreat with a floor area of a whopping 470m² is a masterclass in both design and functionality – a home that balances aesthetic sophistication with cutting-edge technology and a respect for its natural surroundings.

Positioned within about two acres of landscaped grounds, Sally Hill House enjoys tranquillity and seclusion, surrounded by mature gardens, manicured lawns and tiered stone patios. Whether enjoying an early morning coffee by the wrought iron gazebo, pottering in the charming Victorian-style glasshouse or mooring your boat directly on the lake, the outdoors is so much more than a beautiful backdrop.

The interiors are as striking as they are functional. A grand entrance sets the tone with natural stone and rose quartz flooring under double-height ceilings. The main reception room is filled with natural light from Velux skylights and portrait windows, while wide-plank oak flooring and feature fireplaces add a warm, inviting feel. A sense of flow connects the formal dining room, lounge and bespoke kitchen, with French doors opening out to decked balconies and sun-drenched patios.

The heart of the home is no doubt the custom-designed kitchen, which is a chef’s dream. Granite worktops, integrated Neff and Miele appliances and a walk-in larder offer a blend of utility and style, while the adjoining sunroom, with its vaulted ceiling and wood-burning stove, provides the perfect spot to relax after a day spent on the water.

Every inch of this A-rated home has been thoughtfully curated. Triple-glazed Nordan alu-clad windows, air-to-water and solar-powered underfloor heating and a comprehensive AV and security system provide the latest in energy efficiency and modern touches.

The bedrooms are as generous as they are luxurious. The main suite alone spans over 35m² and features a walk-in dressing room and a lavish marble-clad en suite bathroom. Four more bedrooms – three of which have en suite bathrooms – provide ample space for family and guests, while a cleverly designed study doubles as a fifth bedroom thanks to a handy pull-down bed. Other highlights include a dedicated library and TV area, extensive storage spaces and a utility room complete with high-end appliances.

Beyond the main house, a stone-clad, detached double garage includes a bathroom and loft that’s ideal for guests or a place to work. A restored stone cottage offers plenty of renovation. A network of cast iron lighting, natural stone pathways and carefully planned planting ensures that this outdoor space is as magical by night as it is by day.

Despite its peaceful setting, Sally Hill House is superbly connected. The vibrant village of Rooskey is just eight minutes away, with the N4 providing direct access to Dublin and the west. Nearby Dromod offers a direct train link to the capital, while Carrick-on-Shannon – a bustling hub of shops, restaurants and culture – is only 17 minutes away by car.

An architectural triumph set within one of Ireland’s most unspoiled natural environments, whether you’re looking for a full-time family residence or a luxurious lakeside retreat, Sally Hill House is a great find.

Sally Hill House, Lavagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon is on the market for €1,100,000 through Sherry Fitzgerald.