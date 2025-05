Delgany, Co Wicklow – €700,000

Kilmurray Cottage is a beautifully refurbished three-bed bungalow with three bathrooms surrounded by .3 acres in a mountain valley near Greystones, Co Wicklow, it blends countryside charm with modern luxury, this 126 m² home features a light-filled open plan kitchen, dining and living area, high-end appliances and elegant marble flooring.

Two spacious bedrooms offer ensuite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, while the main bathroom has a freestanding tub for a spa-like feel. Thoughtful upgrades include a new roof, internal insulation, a spray-foam attic and a modern septic system. Landscaped gardens, a tarmacked driveway and stunning panoramic views complete this tranquil yet well-connected home.

Athenry, Co Galway – €480,000

This spacious four-bed detached home in Greethill, Athenry sits on a generous .52 acre site at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, just 5 km from Athenry and 15 minutes from Galway City. Ideally located near the Bia Innovation Hub, Teagasc Mellows Campus and major employers like Dexcom, it also offers easy access to local schools, leisure facilities and transport links including the M6, M18, and Athenry train station.

Inside, the 155m² home features bright and well-appointed living spaces, a downstairs bedroom and wet room, zoned heating, full fibre broadband and a B3 energy rating. Upstairs includes a main with en suite bathroom and two more double bedrooms. Outdoors, the south-facing garden, large patio and separate garage are surrounded by stunning countryside views, making this an ideal retreat for those seeking tranquility without compromising on connectivity.

Tralee, Co Kerry – €449,000

Bayview is a beautifully upgraded home offering exceptional finishes and panoramic sea, mountain and countryside views. Located just minutes from Tralee in the scenic village of Blennerville, this stylish property mixes peaceful rural charm with city convenience. With five flexible rooms, including a home office and a playroom, the 171m² home features a newly fitted kitchen, new boiler, zoned heating system, modern bathrooms and generous storage throughout.

The landscaped .3 acre site has stunning gardens, a dining space, a large lawn and ample parking. Fibre broadband, an upgraded septic tank, new fascia and soffits and a clean title with no chain make this move-in ready home an excellent buy. The contents may be purchased separately. With recent redecoration and a new BER pending, Bayview is perfect for families or remote workers looking for quality, space and style.

Falcarragh, Co Donegal – €295,000

Set on a generous, landscaped site just outside Falcarragh, this beautifully maintained three-bed detached home offers stunning views of both the Derryveagh Mountains and Donegal’s north-western coastline. Tastefully decorated throughout, the 140m² space combines comfort with natural beauty, creating a perfect retreat for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle.

The house features a fully fitted kitchen, double-glazed windows and doors and access to high-speed fibre broadband. Surrounded by local amenities—including shops, cafés, restaurants, beaches, hiking trails, horse riding and a nine-hole golf course, this home is the epitome of rural charm without total isolation.

