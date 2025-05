Daft.ie Daft.ie

LOCATED IN THE thriving town of Kilcock, Co Kildare, Lyreen Meadows is the latest residential project from the Derrin Group. With Phase 2 of this stylish development set to launch soon, it offers a super opportunity to join a welcoming community in one of the country’s fastest-growing commuter towns.

This thoughtfully designed collection of family homes are built with quality craftsmanship and contemporary living in mind. Each home is finished to a high standard, with an A-rated BER and modern interiors tailored for comfort, functionality and style.

What truly sets Lyreen Meadows apart is its prime location. Residents will find themselves just a short stroll from Kilcock’s vibrant town centre, where an array of cafés, shops, restaurants and leisure amenities await. The area is especially well-suited for families, thanks to its excellent choice of primary and secondary schools, as well as a range of sporting and community facilities.

For those commuting to the capital, Lyreen Meadows couldn’t be more ideally positioned. The M4 provides quick access to Dublin, while Kilcock’s train station ensures a smooth and reliable route into the city. Meanwhile, the new Kilcock-to-Maynooth Greenway offers a scenic path for walkers and cyclists — perfect for morning strolls.

Whether you’re seeking the tranquillity of countryside living or the convenience of urban connectivity, Lyreen Meadows offers the best of both worlds.

Prices can be obtained through Savills on application for homes at Lyreen Meadows, Oughterany Village, Kilcock, Co Kildare.

