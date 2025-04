FATHER PETER MCVERRY is to step down as a member of the homelessness charity he founded in June, while a former HSE director general has been appointed as the new chair.

The homelessness charity was established in 1983 by Fr Peter McVerry.

He stepped down as the Board’s secretary in February but remained on the board.

But in a statement today, the Peter McVerry Trust said that Fr McVerry had informed them of his decision to step down as a member of the Board of Directors at the end of June.

However, the Trust said that Fr McVerry will continue to play a “key central role in the day-to-day work of the organisation”, with an increased focus on advocacy, policy and fundraising.

Meanwhile, former HSE director general Tony O’Brien has been appointed as the new chair of the Trust, effective from Thursday 1 May.

A spokesperson for the Peter McVerry Trust board said the appointment of O’Brien “represents another important step in the leadership, governance, and organisational reset we are undertaking”.

The spokesperson said O’Brien brings significant experience to the Trust “at a pivotal time”.

“Strong governance structures are essential to ensuring we meet the highest operational and regulatory standards,” said the spokesperson.

Last October, an investigation into the Peter McVerry Trust identified “inappropriate transfers” of funds and failures in board oversight in the management and administration of the charity and its assets.

The investigation found a lack of “adequate and appropriate financial” controls with which the board could exercise control over the affairs of the charity.

It also identified a “failure to adhere to donor intention” in how donated funds were used.

And a month later, a report from the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority said that the Trust is required to undergo an intensive oversight and monitoring programme as a result of its findings.

Meanwhile, Fr McVerry welcomed O’Brien as the new chair and remarked that he will “greatly support and enhance our work with the most vulnerable homeless people who continue to benefit from our services”.

And commenting on his own decision to step down from the Board, Fr McVerry said that he will be taking on an “increasingly active role in our advocacy, fundraising, and policy work”.

O’Brien meanwhile remarked that the Peter McVerry Trust is “pivotal to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in society”.

“From my conversations with the board and executive, it was clear that the organisation remains rooted in a deep sense of purpose, compassion, and social responsibility—true to its founding principles,” said O’Brien.

He added: “There is also a clear and honest recognition of past governance shortcomings and a shared understanding of the need to restore trust.

“I believe that, together, we can re-establish regulatory, funder and public confidence.”