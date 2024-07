THE NEW POPULAR FRONT left alliance has come out on top in the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, winning a predicted 172-192 seats in the National Assembly, according to projections.

President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble group is set to win 150-170 seats. The far-right alliance dominated by the National Rally came in second place with a projected 132-152 seats, while the conservative Republicans are predicted to win between 57 and 67 seats.

No group has won an outright majority, which requires at least 289 of the Assembly’s 577 seats.

Advertisement

The victory for the French left over the National Rally (RN) means France has decided against being governed by the far-right.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the largest party in the NFP, has called on Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to resign in his victory speech.

Today’s second round of voting saw another large turnout, with almost 60% of the electorate having cast their votes by 5pm local time today, putting it on track to be the highest in four decades.

The mood in France has been tense, with 30,000 police deployed to head off trouble and many voters worrying over the outcome of the election.

There were scenes of jubilation on the streets of Paris when the projections, which are based on samples of ballots, were announced.

Read Next Related Reads 'Disappointed to see the direction our country is taking': French players get political at the Euros Huge turnout sees far-right National Rally top the polls in first round of French elections What are the top three French parties offering voters as they go to the polls today?

The snap National Assembly elections were called by President Emmanuel Macron following a decisive defeat to the RN in European Parliamentary elections last month, to the shock of many of his supporters and colleagues.

The NFP was quickly formed following Macron’s shock dissolution of the National Assembly and is composed of parties from the Communists and France Unbowed on the left and the Socialists, who are the traditional centre-left party. The grouping also includes the Green Party.

Following the RN’s success in the first round, political parties on the left and in the centre had formed what is known as a Republican Front, withdrawing candidates from three-way races in today’s second round, with the aim of keeping far-right candidates out.