France 43

Wales 0

WINGERS LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY and Theo Attissogbe both scored twice as Six Nations favourites France started the tournament with a comfortable home win over Wales this evening.

Bielle-Biarrey and Attissogbe made their contributions in a 22-minute first-half spell, putting down a statement for France’s title hopes before the hosts finished the game down a man following a late Romain Ntamack red card making him a doubt for next Saturday’s trip to England.

The defeat marked a record-extending 13th straight Test loss for Wales and a first failure to score a single point in a game since 2007, increasing pressure on coach Warren Gatland before heading to perennial underachievers Italy next weekend.

Les Bleus coach Fabien Galthie named Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou on the bench for their first Test since they were investigated over rape claims last year before they were dismissed.

When Jegou and Auradou’s names were read out pre-match in-front of 77,000 fans they were welcomed with cheers by the vocal crowd. But they were met by boos and whistles when they came off the bench.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont skippered the hosts after missing last season’s Six Nations to focus on playing seven-a-side rugby at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Gatland, in his 150th game in charge of Wales, recalled experienced full-back Liam Williams and winger Josh Adams as the New Zealander looked to claim a first international win since October 2023.

The buzzing pre-match atmosphere stepped up a gear with the anthems and an acapella version of La Marseillaise with the home support in an expectant mood for the fixture and the Championship as a whole.

Les Bleus underlined their favourites tags for not just the game but the tournament, crossing the Wales line after after just four minutes but Dupont was held up and the visitors cleared their lines.

Wales won a free-kick at the first scrum of the game on 10 minutes, allowing them to venture into France’s territory, highlighting an early possible impact by former prop Adam Jones in his role as a consultant at the set-piece.

Dupont the provider

Wales’ ascendancy was short-lived before Dupont provided his 35th try assist in 56 Tests setting up Attissogbe in the corner with a delicate cross kick.

Full-back Thomas Ramos converted to leapfrog Christophe Lamaison as France’s second highest scorer.

By the half-hour mark Les Bleus had doubled their lead as Ramos set up Bielle-Biarrey for his 17th try in as many games for club and country this season.

Wales’ hopes for an unlikely first win against France since 2019 were hindered as hooker Evan Lloyd, on his first international start, was shown a sin-binned for a high tackle on Bielle-Biarrey.

Dupont provided two further masterful assists before the interval to set-up Attissogbe again and Bielle-Biarrey for their doubles as France led 28-0 at the break, with France in total control.

It was Wales’ heaviest deficit at the 40-minute mark since trailing 29-0 to the same opponents in 1998, a game which ended 51-0.

The hosts returned from half-time lethargic, seeming to be happy with their advantage.

It played into Wales’ hands as they made good gains into France’s 22m after an Adams break down the left wing but a knock-on from lock Dafydd Jenkins gave the home side the chance to clear.

With half an hour to play and the result beyond doubt Dupont was replaced by Nolann Le Garrec in six changes made at once by Galthie.

Replacements Julien Marchand and centre Emilien Gailleton both crossed for tries before Ntamack’s error with 11 minutes to go.

In his first Test appearance since August 2023, Ntamack was shown a yellow upgraded to red for a high hit on opposition No 10 Ben Thomas.

With two minutes to play France No 8 and man-of-the-match Gregory Alldritt rubbed salt into Wales’ wounds by crossing from short range in a clinical display from Les Bleus.

