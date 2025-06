FROM TOMORROW, COUPLES experiencing ‘secondary infertility’, whereby they are having difficulty conceiving a second child, will be eligible to avail of free fertility treatment, such as IVF, under the government-funded scheme.

Earlier this month, The Journal reported that plans were being finalised for the extension of the scheme.

It is now understood that from tomorrow, 30 June, GPs will be able to refer couples to one of the country’s six fertility hubs if they are experiencing difficulty conceiving another child.

While there have been concerns about delays in the current system, with patients in some cases waiting up to six months to see a consultant, sources state the systems are in place to ensure referrals can begin tomorrow.

Last October, the government said the scheme would be expanded to couples who already have children, however there have been criticisms about the delay in rolling out the expanded services.

The latest move will mean the reversal of one element of the scheme’s current criteria, which requires that a couple accessing publicly funded IVF or fertility treatments must have no living children together.

The so-called ‘existing child limit’ had been criticised by GPs.

Health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has confirmed the expansion today.

She said: “Fertility issues can be devastating, and I am conscious that secondary infertility is a significant issue, with many people facing huge financial and emotional difficulties in their attempts to have a second child.

“I have listened to the requests from parents in this difficult situation, and I am pleased that we are now in a position to make this potentially life-changing treatment available to more people,” the Fine Gael TD added.

500 referrals per month to fertility hubs

Concerns have been raised in the last year about current delays with the service and whether enough resources are being given to fertility hubs tasked with handling the high number of referrals.

Nationally, the six regional fertility hubs receive approximately 500 referrals per month for fertility assessments.

As of the end of May, the six regional fertility hubs have made 2,335 referrals to HSE authorised Assisted Human Reproduction providers for advanced fertility treatment, including IUI, IVF or ICSI.

Wait times to see a consultant following completion of required investigations are on average three months nationally, the department told The Journal.

Previously, Clinical Director of the HSE’s National Women’s and Infants Health Programme Dr Cliona Murphy told RTÉ that waiting time for patients who are due to attend a regional fertility hub for an initial appointment is approximately ten to 11 weeks while most are seeing a consultant within around six months.

As of earlier this month, a total of 45 staff work across the six fertility hubs, including consultants, fertility clinical nurse specialists, and administrative teams.

This figure includes 13 consultants who manage and provide fertility services as one of the duties and roles assigned to tthem,while they also work as consultant obstetricians and gynaecologists in maternity and gynaecology services.

The remainder of the staff work full-time in public fertility services.