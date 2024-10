FREE ACCESS TO public transport will be available for children aged five to eight years old under transport measures in Budget 2025.

Previously, only children up to the age of five were able to use public transport free of charge.

Advertisement

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe announced the measure this afternoon as part of the Budget.

It’s understood that the annual cost is expected to be around €8 million.

Both the Green Party and Fianna Fáil have sought to take credit for the proposal, saying public transport has been a priority of this government.