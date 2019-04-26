Fresh talks to begin in a bid to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland

POLITICAL LEADERS IN Northern Ireland have agreed to commence fresh talks in a bid to restore power-sharing in Stormont.

Karen Bradley, Northern Ireland secretary of state, and Tánaiste Simon Coveney are to meet later in Belfast to set out an approach.

Talks are set to begin following the local elections in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the Department of An Taoiseach said:

“In coming together with other political leaders in St Anne’s Cathedral to pay tribute to Lyra McKee, we gave expression to the clear will and determination of all of the people of these islands to reject violence and to support peace and a better future for everyone in Northern Ireland.

“We also heard the unmistakable message to all political leaders that people across Northern Ireland want to see a new momentum for political progress. We agree that what is now needed is actions and not just words from all of us who are in positions of leadership.”