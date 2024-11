THE TWO MEN, who were in their 30s, died instantly when their Ford Focus car was in direct collision with another car in the village of Liscooley in east Donegal at approximately 10pm.

The men have been named as friends Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith.

Both are understood to be from across the border in the nearby Co Tyrone village of Castlederg.

Three other people from the other vehicle, a Kia Sportage, were also injured.

A man and a woman, both in their 70s, were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

They are currently in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Another woman, in her 30s, is also being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened on a straight stretch of the N15 road and gardaí are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators arrived at the scene at first light this morning to begin their pain-staking investigation.

Local Parish Priest at Crossroads, Killygordon, Fr Patsy Arkinson, attended the scene of the crash late last night.

He also said a rosary for those involved in the collision.

He described the scene as “shocking,” and that locals were “shocked and hurt” following the tragic incident.

He also offered his thoughts and prayers to the deceased and injured in the collision.

Local Fianna Fail county councillor Patrick McGowan, who lives just minutes from the scene of last night’s tragedy, said the entire community was in shock.

“I would like to express my condolences to the bereaved families. We cannot imagine the pain they are going through now.

“The whole community is still in shock today to wake up to the news that two young men have lost their lives. It’s just so sad.

“But I would also like to wish those injured in the tragedy a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” he said.

Head of the Garda Traffic Corps in Co Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, appealed for anybody who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact Gardai.

He said “We would like to contact members of the public who have already been in contact with us in relation to the collision.

“However, we would appeal to anybody who was driving between Stranorlar and Castlefin from 9.30pm to 10pm and may have witnessed anything to contact Gardai.”

The road remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The deaths from last night’s crash brings to sixteen the number of people who have died on Co Donegal’s roads so far this year.

This figure compares to ten deaths for all of last year, an increase of more than 50%.