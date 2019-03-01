This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FSAI recalls batch of sliced turkey meat over Listeria fears

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 1 Mar 2019, 10:29 PM
52 minutes ago 4,036 Views 6 Comments
Less is Best Turkey
Image: FSAI
Less is Best Turkey
Less is Best Turkey
Image: FSAI

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a batch of sliced of turkey meat due to the presence of Listeria. 

Less is Best Premium Turkey Breast – packet size 120g – is being recalled after the presence of the bacteria was discovered.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, the FSAI has warned. 

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to the bacterial infections than others, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. 

Businesses which have sold the implicated batch of turkey meat directly to consumers must display a point-of-sale recall notice, the FSAI said today. 

“Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch,” the authority said. “Consumers who may be feeling unwell or have concerns should seek medical advice”. 

