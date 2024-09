THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a warning about the possible presence of peanuts in two popular dips from pizza takeaway Domino’s.

The warning relates to batches of Domino’s Garlic & Herb dip and Honey & Mustard dip which were provided up until Sunday, 15 September.

It impacts both the 100g Garlic & Herb ‘Big Dip’ as well as the 25g dip, and the 25g Honey & Mustard dip.

The above batches may contain peanuts that are not declared in the list of ingredients, which could make the affected batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanuts.

The same warning has been issued in relation to Carlos Takeaway Garlic & Herb Dip, which are sold in Aldi stores.

It impacts batches with Best Before dates of 19/11/2024, 26/11/2024 and 02/12/2024.