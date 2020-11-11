Chocolate-covered coffee beans recalled due to possible undeclared almonds

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a recall of a packet of chocolate-coloured coffee beans.

The 100g packets of ‘Truffle Fairy Chocolate Coffee Beans’ sold between 15 September and 6 November 2020 are being recalled.

The Food Safety Authority said:

“The implicated bags of Truffle Fairy Chocolate Coffee Beans may unintentionally contain chocolate coated whole almonds instead of coffee beans.

“This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of almonds,” it said.