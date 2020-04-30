This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 April, 2020
Man due in court in relation to 20 fuel 'drive-offs' in Dublin and Kildare

The man admitted to the 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €846.51.

By Adam Daly Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 7:09 AM
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his late 20s is due to appear in court today charged in relation to with 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €850. 

Gardaí received reports of 20 drive-offs – inserting fuel into a vehicle before intentionally leaving the premises without paying – from various filling stations across Dublin and Kildare. 

The man was arrested at his home on Wednesday and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Full admissions were made by the man in relation to the 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €846.51 occurring between 12 February 2019 a d 26 April 2020. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning. 

