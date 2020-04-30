Man due in court in relation to 20 fuel 'drive-offs' in Dublin and Kildare

A MAN IN his late 20s is due to appear in court today charged in relation to with 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €850.
Gardaí received reports of 20 drive-offs – inserting fuel into a vehicle before intentionally leaving the premises without paying – from various filling stations across Dublin and Kildare.
The man was arrested at his home on Wednesday and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Full admissions were made by the man in relation to the 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €846.51 occurring between 12 February 2019 a d 26 April 2020.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.
