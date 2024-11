THE FUNERAL DETAILS for former RTÉ journalist and broadcaster David Davin-Power have been announced.

Davin-Power passed away yesterday at the age of 72, “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family”, his funeral notice said. Tributes have been paid to the respected journalist by President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris, and Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Davin-Power will be reposing at his home on Monday, 4 November, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 11:30am on Tuesday, 5 November, in St Vincent de Paul Church in Marino, followed by private cremation.

David’s Mass can be viewed on this link.

The Dubliner was born in 1952 and began as a reporter and broadcaster with RTÉ News in the early 1980s, becoming a presenter on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland in 1984.

After returning to the station following a short period at Century Radio, Davin-Power was appointed Northern Editor at RTÉ News, where he steered the coverage of the Troubles peace negotiations.

Davin-Power and his reporters led the public broadcaster’s bulletins on the day the Good Friday Agreement was signed on 10 April 1998.

The journalist was later appointed as a political correspondent in Leinster House in 2001, a role he held until his retirement in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Dearbhla, and his five children, Nick, Julia, Caroline, Ben and Emily.

Includes reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill.